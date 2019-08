NEEDVILLE, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured Friday night after a crash in Needville.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies said the two-car crash happened on Fairchilds at Padon Road. They said one person died at the scene, and another person was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Another person was evaluated for injuries at the scene,

Deputies said Padon Road will be closed for an extended period of time.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM