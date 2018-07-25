HOUSTON - Nearly a dozen people were honored Tuesday night for Standing for Houston in some truly inspiring ways.

One of them was KHOU 11’s own Brandi Smith. Mayor Sylvester Turner presented her with a Houston Humanitarian Award for the heroism that was played out on live television during Hurricane Harvey.

Smith and photographer Mario Sandoval saw a stranded truck driver in the floodwaters. They flagged down deputies who were able to pull Robert Roberson to safety.

Smith says she is incredible humbled by the honor and thankful Roberson was saved.

