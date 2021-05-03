‘We are #HoustonStrong’ | Westside HS students send message of unity to those impacted by winter storm

"What I love about Houston is no matter what crisis we face, we always do it together..."

HOUSTON — We've seen so many Houstonians supporting each other after the deadly winter storm. That includes a message of unity from a group of Westside High School students.

"We have students who were displaced. We have staff members displaced," said Ansley Merriweather, a staff member at Westside. "And so just hearing some good news at a time where you're going through a crisis, it just it warms my heart."

The kids at Westside have class, but this project is worth far more than some letter on a report card.

"Students don't get a grade for this," said Merriweather. "It's really from the heart."

More than 100 students submitted a video showing HTown support.

"It just shows me how strong our students are," said Merriweather. "It just made me really proud that they were genuinely concerned about those in the community."

"What made you think of this idea?" asked KHOU 11 #HTownRush Anchor Xavier Walton.

"We're limited in what we can really do, but we could always give a word of encouragement," said Merriweather.

"What I love about Houston is no matter what crisis we face, we always do it together and that's so inspiring to see a community come together in the face of disaster," said a Westside High School student.



These high schoolers know a thing or two about dealing with disasters. Most were impacted during Hurricane Harvey.