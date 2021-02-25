From Massachusetts with love: truckloads of food head to Texas, courtesy of US veterans, New England Patriots

Freeport Marine Ernesto Casas Jr. sent out a text about the need for food in Texas after last week’s deadly winter storm. And this happened.

HOUSTON — Two truckloads of food are headed to Freeport, Texas -- courtesy of the New England Patriots, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and USA4Veterans.

After last week’s historic storm caused millions of homes and businesses in Texas to lose power, families had food spoil and grocery shelves were bare.

Since then, the Houston Food Bank and other pantries have been overwhelmed at food drives with cars sometimes lined up for miles.

That’s where Freeport Marine Ernesto Casas Jr. comes in. He’d heard about the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation’s efforts to provide food for families in that region, so he reached out to MMSF Board Member and State Representative Steven Xiarhos.

Casas has known Xiarhos, a fellow Marine, for years through his work with Gold Star Families.

“When my son Nick was killed in Afghanistan, this Marine from Texas came all the way to Massachusetts and visited us,” Xiarhos told WPIR in Providence, Rhode Island. “He sent me a little text on Friday, kind of saying, ‘Hey X, I see what you’re doing, we could use some food in Texas.'”

That’s all it took to get the ball rolling.

MMSF teamed up with their partners -- the New England Patriots Foundation and USA4Veterans -- to help the Lone Star State.

Katsiroubas Bros., a produce wholesaler in New England, pitched in to secure 150,000 pounds of food.

“And here we are, a few days later. Just got a text from Ernesto: ’10-4 brother, much love from Texas to the Commonwealth to you, Food for Vets, and the Patriots organization,'” Xiarhos told WPIR.

Volunteers loaded pallets of food on two tractor-trailers and they hit the road.

“A Marine has reached out to a fellow Marine for help. I’m proud that Massachusetts and USA Military Support Foundations are able to answer this call and I am grateful to my incredible partners – New England Patriots Foundation and Katsiroubas Bros., for helping to make this possible,” MMSF President Don Cox said

The trucks are scheduled to arrive in Freeport, about 60 miles south of Houston, on Friday.