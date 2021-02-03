At least 25 Harris County deaths linked to winter freeze

As autopsies continue, the number of confirmed deaths could rise in coming weeks.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least 25 deaths in Harris County have been linked to the severe freeze that paralyzed Texas last month, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science.

Information medical examiners shared Monday shows most of the deaths occurred inside a residence and more than a third of the deaths were senior citizens— the oldest in the report being 100 years old.

[Editor's Note: Above video covers Harris County deaths linked to hypothermia during the Texas winter storms]

The youngest victim cited is an 8-year-old girl who died alongside a 49-year-old man at an Alief home.

Different factors related to the storm caused these deaths, such as inoperable at-home medical machines due to power outages or even carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to stay warm.

In February, the institute reported at least 16 of these deaths were from hypothermia, meaning these residents froze to death.