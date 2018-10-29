In August 2017, Sandra Melgar was convicted of brutally stabbing her husband, Jaime “Jim” Melgar, 31 times the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary. Did she commit the crime?
I’m Matt Keyser, a digital reporter here with KHOU. For the past six months, my colleague Grace White and myself have spent painstaking hours trying to answer that question. We’ve read through hundreds of pages of reports by investigators, paramedics and the medical examiner. We’ve watched hours’ worth of Sandra’s interrogation and sorted through hundreds of crime scene photos. We’ve met family and friends, some of whom have never shared their stories.
Sandra has spent the past 10 months in prison serving a 27-year sentence. Her family, her friends, even Jim’s family all agree: Sandra didn’t kill her husband.
And that got me thinking: If someone is sentenced to decades in prison, shouldn’t all questions surrounding their guilt be resolved?
I tell you all this because we launched Season 2 of the “Missing Pieces” podcast. Over the next six weeks, Grace and I are going to take you through our investigation. You’ll hear from Jim’s brother, Herman, who found Sandra in the closet; the prosecutor, Colleen Barnett, who tried the case; the jury foreman, who will take us through the jury’s deliberations; and hear from Sandra herself in her first and only interview since Jim’s murder.
Read more: An in-depth look into the murder case against Sandra Melgar
New episodes of the six-part podcast will be released every Monday through Nov. 26.
If you have questions, comments, or information about the case, email Grace or myself.
In the meantime, listen below or subscribe to 'Missing Pieces' on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud.
Episode 1: 'Christmas Lights and a Crime Scene'
It’s Dec. 23, 2012, and Jim and Sandra Melgar are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in their Jacuzzi with candles, cocktails, whipped cream and strawberries. Sandra wakes up the next morning in her closet, her hands and feet bound. There’s no sign of Jim and she has little recollection of what happened the night before.
Episode 2: 'I Didn't Hear Anything'
As crime scene investigators process the Melgar home, Sandra is taken to the police station to give a statement. That’s when detectives begin to suspect she’s the killer.
Episode 3: 'Behind the Prison Glass'
Grace takes a drive to prison to meet Sandra Melgar in her first and only interview since Jim's death. For the past 10 months, Sandra has called the William P. Hobby Unit home, an all-women's prison that sits among the cattle and farmland near Waco. She walked down the hallway with a wooden cane that was too big for her. I was struck by how petite she was. She looked pretty frail, dressed in a white jumpsuit. She had long blonde hair and glasses. She exhaled as she sat down behind the glass.
Episode 4: 'The Pendulum Swung'
After a three-week trial, it took a jury eight hours to convict Sandra Melgar of murdering her husband. Sandra shrieked and nearly collapsed into her seat in the courtroom when the judge read the verdict. How was she found guilty? This week, we hear from prosecutor Colleen Barnett, blood-spatter expert Celestina Rossi, and the jury foreman. They all agree: Sandra did it.
Episode 5: 'The Aftermath'
As Sandra’s family and friends deal with the cold reality of her sitting in prison, they question the motives thrown out by the prosecutor. They begin writing letters to the judge pleading for a new trial.
Episode 6: Coming Nov. 26.
Photos: Jim and Sandra Melgar
Photos: Behind the scenes of 'Missing Pieces' Season 2
Follow Grace White and Matt Keyser on Facebook.
