TIMELINE: Scattered showers begin clearing out

HOUSTON — After weeks of temperatures coming in significantly above December normals, we're in for a change of pace... finally! A strong cold front will deliver seasonable temperatures for mid-December.
Scattered downpours are lingering in the Houston area for the morning commute.
TIMELINE
Wednesday
Midday Wednesday: Front moves offshore, with rapid clearing through the day.
The rest of the week will feature much cooler weather, with temperatures dropping below normal. This will be the start of a major pattern change across the U.S., leading to cold weather through Christmas week.
