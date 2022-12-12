x
TIMELINE: Scattered showers begin clearing out

Expect sunshine this afternoon and a big drop in temps Thursday following the cold front.

HOUSTON — After weeks of temperatures coming in significantly above December normals, we're in for a change of pace... finally! A strong cold front will deliver seasonable temperatures for mid-December.

Scattered downpours are lingering in the Houston area for the morning commute.

TIMELINE

Wednesday

Midday Wednesday: Front moves offshore, with rapid clearing through the day.

The rest of the week will feature much cooler weather, with temperatures dropping below normal. This will be the start of a major pattern change across the U.S., leading to cold weather through Christmas week.

