Why do some houses have teal pumpkins on Halloween?

HOUSTON — We're used to seeing jack-o-lanterns lining porches and yards during Halloween, but keep an eye out for a gourd of a different color.

Teal pumpkins indicate that the home is giving away non-food items for children who have allergies.

In the U.S., one in every 13 children has a potentially life-threatening food allergy.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was started by the organization FARE (Food Allergy Research Education) in 2014 to raise awareness during the trick-or-treat season.

The goal of the nationwide movement is to make Halloween safer and more inclusive for children with food allergies by encouraging households to offer non-food treat options.

You can help by stocking up on non-food treats and placing a teal pumpkin in front of your home. Once you've done that, add your home to this project map.

Ideas for non-food treats

Available at select CVS stores, dollar stores, party supply stores or online retailers, these low-cost items can be handed out to all trick-or-treaters or placed in a separate bowl for kids with allergies.