Why are we spending more for Halloween?

The National Retail Federation says we are expected to spend $12.2 billion this spooky season.

New numbers from the National Retail Federation suggest we will be spending a scary amount of money this Halloween season – $12.2 billion. That’s a record exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

The group also found that a record number of people plan to celebrate the scary season with 73% saying they will participate in Halloween-related activities. That’s up from 69% from last year.

Its increasing popularity could be tied to how Halloween celebrations have changed over the years. It used to be a very kid-centric holiday with a focus on cartoon character costumes and trick-or-treating.

In recent decades it has morphed into an adult celebration as well, with parties, alcohol, and sexy costumes increasing in popularity. According to the numbers, 18- to 34-year-olds are driving the change, shelling out over twice as much on their costumes than older adults and children.

When it comes to spending, shoppers are starting earlier than ever with nearly half saying they will start their search for Halloween goods before October. And don’t think we are spending all that money on ourselves.