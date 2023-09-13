What's new this year at Houston Zoo Boo

Because of last year's success, Houston Zoo is bringing back "Zoo Boo After Hours."

HOUSTON — We're less than a month away from October which means it's time to start gearing up for a fan-favorite event at the Houston Zoo — Zoo Boo!

This year, expect plenty of opportunities to snap photos and selfies at the fall-themed event that will feature pumpkins, pumpkins and more pumpkins.

The Houston Zoo said there will be a pumpkin arch at its Reflection Pool, a pumpkin tunnel made up of hundreds of pumpkin laters, a pumpkin tree and animal-themed pumpkins throughout the park.

Because of last year's success, Houston Zoo is bringing back "Zoo Boo After Hours." Every Friday in October, the Houston Zoo will stay open until 8:30 p.m. so guests of all ages can enjoy the festivities at night.

And what's Halloween without costumes?

Guests are encouraged to throw on their best Halloween fits and compete in the Zoo's digital contest. You'll need to tag Zoo Boo in your photos and use the hashtag #HoustonZoo.

Zoo Boo will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 31. Zoo Boo activities are included with a general admission ticket to the park. Tickets and reservations must be made online for non-members.

For more details on Zoo Boo, click here.