Houston and Harris County received its first delivery of the recently-approved vaccine on Tuesday, March 2.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department on Wednesday opened a new waitlist for its initial allotment of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This is the second vaccine waitlist in the city. The department’s original vaccine waitlist is for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses.

Both waitlists are open to all age groups eligible for vaccination under the Texas Department of State Health Services criteria: that's currently Phase 1A and 1B.

The waitlists are used to schedule the department’s allotment of appointments at the FEMA community vaccination center at NRG Park and its other vaccination sites.

On Tuesday, 12,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were delivered to the Houston area with half going to the county and the other half to the city's efforts.

The Houston Health Department will administer its vaccine at Bayou City Event Center and its other vaccination sites starting Thursday. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not being provided at NRG Park.

COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist — sign up here

The Houston Health Department's COVID-19 vaccine waitlists are open to people age 65 and older and people age 16 and older with chronic health conditions.

Registration is also available by calling:

Area Agency on Aging (People 60 and older): 832-393-4301.

Aging and Disability Resource Center (People with disabilities): 832-393-5500.

COVID-19 Call Center (additional assistance): 832-393-4220.

Join the Harris County Public Health waitlist at ReadyHarris.org or by calling 832-927-8787.

