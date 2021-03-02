Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Conroe this weekend at Woodforest Bank Stadium

Public registration for people 65 year and older will be available Wednesday, according to Memorial Hermann.

CONROE, Texas — Memorial Hermann will vaccinate thousands of people for COVID-19 in Montgomery County this weekend.

They say public registration for people 65 year and older will be available on Wednesday but didn't give more details. We’ll add the link here as soon as they provide it.

The drive-thru clinic at Woodforest Bank Stadium will be held Friday and Saturday, February 5-6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Approximately 6,400 COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered.

Vaccine supply is limited, and appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis until the available appointments are full.

People who don’t have an appointment confirmation and a photo ID that matches the name and date of birth on the confirmation will not be vaccinated.

All those scheduled to receive a vaccine should expect the following:

Before leaving your home, make sure you have with you a copy of your appointment confirmation email (either a printed copy or digital copy will be accepted) and a photo ID that matches the name and date of birth on your appointment confirmation. Before entering the vaccination site, you will be asked to present both of these items.

To ensure we have accurate information for your vaccine record, any of the following forms of identification will be acceptable as photo ID: Driver's licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent). We will accept current or expired identifications. U.S. or foreign government-issued passport or identifications A credit card with a photo Employment or Student Identification card with photo

Arrive at your scheduled time and line up in one of the designated lanes. Please allow for up to 60 minutes or longer to receive your vaccination. Note that you may not be vaccinated at the exact time for which you are scheduled.

You will remain in your vehicle and must wear a mask during vaccination. If you do not have mask, one will be provided to you at check-in.

After receiving your vaccination, you will be asked to make your way to a designated observation area to wait 15 minutes so we can monitor you for any possible adverse reactions, as per CDC recommendations.

The COVID-19 vaccine you will receive requires two doses to ensure full protection. You now have appointments scheduled to receive both your first and second dose three weeks later. Details of your second appointment are included in your appointment confirmation email. Please mark these dates and times on your calendar to ensure you do not miss your appointments.

Memorial Hermann is partnering with Montgomery County, the City of Shenandoah and Conroe Independent School District for this weekend’s drive-thru clinic.

Montgomery County also has a waiting list that you can sign up for here.