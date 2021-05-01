You can choose between Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at NRG Park

HOUSTON — Starting Sunday, anyone getting their COVID-19 vaccine at NRG Park can choose between Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said people can choose which they prefer once they arrive at the site.
The CDC gave providers the green light last week to resume shots using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Health officials temporarily paused vaccinations after 15 women developed a rare, but serious condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia. The 15 cases are out of more than 8 million doses administered in the United States.
Vaccines are available at NRG Park from noon to 9 p.m. daily. The vaccine is free, and no insurance is needed. Registrations are preferred but not required. For more information, click here.