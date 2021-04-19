City of Houston opens 9,000 COVID vaccination appointments for week of April 19 | Register here

Getting vaccinated is free and does not require insurance. You do not need to provide proof of residency or citizenship.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is offering approximately 9,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots for people ages 18 an older.

This time around it's the Moderna vaccine that is available. The appointments are for first shots. As a reminder, you must register in advance and get a confirmation email or text message in response to verify your appointment location and time.

Houston vaccination opportunities and locations:

About 1,000 appointment sots are open for April 19 at Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Rd. The department’s four health centers have approximately 900 appointments open for April 19-21. Approximately 3,000 appointments are open at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd, for April 23-24.

On April 19 at noon, approximately 1,800 appointment slots open for April 23-24 at Rodeo Reed Parking Lot, 2098 Reed Rd.

The department will also host a targeted community vaccination clinic on April 21-23 at Mission Milby Community Development Corporation, 2220 Broadway St. Appointments are preferred but walk ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the site reaches its daily capacity of approximately 165 doses.

Two additional targeted community vaccination clinics offering a total of approximately 1,800 doses will be announced later in the week.

People can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 to register for an appointment. Registration assistance is available by phone by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.

Houstonians can secure appointments for Pfizer vaccine at NRG Park at ReadyHarris.org or by calling 832-927-8787.