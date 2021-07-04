x
Raffle for tickets, prizes offered to those who get COVID vaccine at NRG Park

Tickets to Texans games, concerts and the Nutcracker are among the things being given away to people who get the vaccine at NRG Park between May 3 and May 16.

HOUSTON — NRG Park is offering incentives for people to get the COVID vaccine.

They say anyone over the age of 18 who gets their shot there between May 3 and May 16, which is the last day the site is scheduled to be open, will be entered into a random drawing to win tickets to several events.

*Some restrictions may apply

*Tickets are subject to availability 

People can get the vaccine at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16A from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Walk-ins and drive-ups are accepted and no appointments, pre-registration or insurance is required. The vaccine is free.

