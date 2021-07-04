Raffle for tickets, prizes offered to those who get COVID vaccine at NRG Park

HOUSTON — NRG Park is offering incentives for people to get the COVID vaccine.
Editor's note: The videos in this story are from a report in early April.
They say anyone over the age of 18 who gets their shot there between May 3 and May 16, which is the last day the site is scheduled to be open, will be entered into a random drawing to win tickets to several events.
- Houston Texans
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – (Grounds Passes)
- 2021 Nutcracker Market
- Monster Jam
- Disney on Ice
- 2022 Boat Show
- 2022 Houston Auto show
- Astros Giveaways
- Houston Dynamo/Dash
- Houston area concerts presented by Live Nation
*Tickets are subject to availability
People can get the vaccine at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16A from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Walk-ins and drive-ups are accepted and no appointments, pre-registration or insurance is required. The vaccine is free.