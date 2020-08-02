HOUSTON — Royal Caribbean is taking steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The cruise ship announced Friday they’re denying boarding to certain passengers.

They say until further notice, people holding a China, Hong Kong or Macau passport – regardless of nationality – won’t be able to board any of their ships. Royal Caribbean goes on to say they anyone who has traveled from, to or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau within 15 days of sailing won’t be allowed on.

Also, anyone who has come within six feet of someone from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau within 15 days of sailing won't be able to board.

Finally, they won’t allow passengers on their ships who have fever or low blood oximetry noticed in specialized health screenings.

Passengers who aren't allowed on board will get a full refund.

The ship will have mandatory health screenings for passengers who aren’t sure if they’ve had contact with people who have traveled to or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau within 15 days of sailing or passengers who report feeling sick or have any flu-like symptoms.

Here's the full Royal Caribbean announcement from Friday

