HOUSTON — There’s a lot of fear surrounding the Wuhan coronavirus.

There are thousands of new cases being reported around the world every day, which is why an Instagram post about a possible local case caught Trinity Pitt’s attention.

She forwarded the post to KHOU 11’s verify team asking if it’s true a student at Alief Taylor High School tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

The Houston Health Department and the CDC are the sources for this question. Both say this is false, because there are only 11 confirmed cases in the U.S. None are in Texas.

This next claim is circulating on Facebook, saying Thailand found a cure for the deadly virus.

Several articles say Thai doctors have successfully treat a patient using a combination of flu and HIV drugs. To find out if these claims are true, KHOU 11 asked the doctor at UTMB in Galveston who is working on a new coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. James Le Duc was cautiously optimistic, saying, “This is a promising observation, but with only a single patient and no details on either the drugs used or the condition of the patient, I would be reluctant to draw any conclusions. Hopefully the Thai team will share the details of the case and treatment so that others can attempt to replicate their work.”

Based on his answer, KHOU 11 cannot verify this claim yet.

However, we’ll update this story if doctors release any new information about this potential treatment option.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter