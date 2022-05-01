Questionable COVID testing sites popping up in Houston, mayor says

Mayor Sylvester Turner has some tips when it comes to spotting questionable COVID-19 testing sites.

HOUSTON — As COVID cases surge across the Houston area, the demand for testing is as high as ever.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday the city is doing what it can to keep up with the demand.

"We will continue to ramp up testing throughout the city of Houston ... so that testing can be widespread, accessible and free," Turner said.

Turner also issued a warning for those in need of a test. He said that there are some pop-up sites around the city that are questionable. Turner said some of them have not been approved by the city or vetted by the Houston Health Department.

"Until the labs are vetted, we will not partner with them," Turner said.

Some people who got tested at those sites have reported that they never got their test results.

"For testing to work at its very best, people need to get their test results back within 48 hours, 72 at the very latest," Turner said.

Turner said that any site that asks for a credit card or money should be a red flag and you should walk away. All of the city's testing sites are completely free and they will not ask for credit cards or money. He also said all of the approved testing sites are listed on the city's website.

"If they do not exist online, that should be another tell-tale sign," Turner said.