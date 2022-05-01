More mega-sites opening in Houston area this week

Once the two additional locations open Thursday, the Houston area will have at least five large locations where you can get a COVID-19 test.

The two additional sites:

Former Dave & Buster’s — 6010 Richmond Ave. This site will have a daily capacity of approximately 1,000 tests.

Kingwood Community Center — 4102 Rustic Woods Dr. This site will have a daily capacity of approximately 800 tests.

These sites will operate Mondays through Saturdays in January from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are not required.

The additional mega-sites:

Minute Maid Park — 510 St. Emanuel St., 77002. Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. Appointments required.

Delmar Stadium — 2020 Mangum Rd., 77092 (enter on Mangum Rd.) Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments required.

Butler Stadium — 13755 S Main St. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments not required.



At full capacity, the health department’s network of affiliated sites will be able to test approximately 30,000 people each day.