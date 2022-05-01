More mega-sites opening in Houston area this week

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department will open two additional mega COVID-19 testing sites on Thursday. That will mean the Houston-area has five locations where you can get tested for the virus.
The two additional sites:
- Former Dave & Buster’s — 6010 Richmond Ave. This site will have a daily capacity of approximately 1,000 tests.
- Kingwood Community Center — 4102 Rustic Woods Dr. This site will have a daily capacity of approximately 800 tests.
These sites will operate Mondays through Saturdays in January from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are not required.
The additional mega-sites:
- Minute Maid Park — 510 St. Emanuel St., 77002. Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. Appointments required.
- Delmar Stadium — 2020 Mangum Rd., 77092 (enter on Mangum Rd.) Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments required.
- Butler Stadium — 13755 S Main St. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments not required.
At full capacity, the health department’s network of affiliated sites will be able to test approximately 30,000 people each day.
For more free testing locations in the Houston area, click here.