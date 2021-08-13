Where to get a free COVID-19 test in the Houston area

With COVID cases spiking, the need for people to get tested regularly is more important than ever.
Below is a list of locations in the Houston area still offering free COVID tests.
NOTE: You should always call or check your county's website for any updates on testing sites and opening times before going to the location.
Houston COVID testing sites
Houston Health Department pop-up testing sites
-- These sites change weekly and do not require appointments. Read more here.
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center - 6719 W. Montgomery Rd, 77091
Drive-thru or walk-up site
Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1- 4 p.m.
Tues., Thur.: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 2- 6 p.m.
- Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center - 3810 Fuqua St, 77045
Drive-thru or walk-up site
Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1- 4 p.m.
Tues., Thurs.: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 2- 6 p.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center - 7037 Capitol St., 77011
Drive-thru or walk-up site
Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1- 4 p.m.
Tues., Thurs.: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 2- 6 p.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center - 6400 High Star Dr.
Drive-thru site
Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Tues., Thurs.: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Curative walk-up testing kiosks
-- Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
- Beltway South
11601 S Sam Houston Pkwy, 77089
- Fe Y Justicia Worker Center
1209 James St., 77009
- Hearthstone Corners Shopping Center
6160 Highway 6 North, 77084
- Houston Metro Fallbrook
111 Fallbrook Dr., 77038
- Houston Metro Kashmere
5700 Eastex Fwy., 77026
- Houston Metro West
11555 Westpark Dr., 77082
- Jones Plaza
10955 FM 1960 West, 77070
- Maplewood
5645 Beechnut, 77096
- Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
11612 Memorial Dr., 77024
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Miller Outdoor Theater
6000 Hermann Park Dr., 77030
- Northshore Shopping Center
1238 Uvalde Rd., 77015
- Orange Grove Parking Lot
10225 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77075
- Sellers Bros.
1523 Little York Rd. 77093
- Tanglewilde Center
9529 Westheimer, 77063
- University of Houston-Downtown
201 Girard St., 77002
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- University of St. Thomas
1300 Richmond Ave.
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Vida City Church
1300 W. Mount Houston Rd., 77038
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
United Memorial Medical Center
-- The sites do not require appointments and operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Houston Community College - Southeast Campus
6815 Rustic, St., 77087
- PlazAmericas
7500 Bellaire Blvd., 77036
- United Memorial Medical Center
510 W Tidwell Rd., 77091
Harris County COVID testing sites
-- You can register for a COVID-19 test at HCPHTX.org or call 832-927-7575. Read more here.
- East Aldine - 2909 E Aldine Amphitheatre Drive Houston, TX 77039 | August 9 - 13: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; August 14: 8 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments Preferred, Walk-Ins Welcome
- Lonestar College Cypress Center - 19710 Clay Road Katy, TX 77449 | August 9 - 13: 12 a.m to 7 p.m.; August 15: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- San Jacinto Central - 8060 Spencer Hwy Pasadena, Tx 77505 | August 9 -13: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; August 14: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fort Bend County COVID testing sites
-- You must call (281) 633-7795 to schedule an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 at any of the Fort Bend County-sponsored locations. Read more here.
- North Katy Annex - 22333 Grand Corner Dr, Katy | Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Rosenberg Annex - 4520 Reading Rd, Rosenberg | Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 5th Street Community Center - 3110 5th St, Stafford, 77477 | Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Montgomery County COVID testing sites
Montgomery County's COVID testing sites change daily. Click here to find a testing site near you.
Galveston County COVID testing sites
COVID testing for Galveston County residents is available by appointment only and free to the public.
County residents may schedule an appointment by calling 832-632-6731.
A government-issued form of identification will be required at the time of testing to verify residency.