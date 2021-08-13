Where to get a free COVID-19 test in the Houston area

Full list of free COVID testing sites in Houston, Harris County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County and more below.

With COVID cases spiking, the need for people to get tested regularly is more important than ever.

Below is a list of locations in the Houston area still offering free COVID tests.

NOTE: You should always call or check your county's website for any updates on testing sites and opening times before going to the location.

Houston COVID testing sites





Houston Health Department pop-up testing sites

-- These sites change weekly and do not require appointments. Read more here.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center - 6719 W. Montgomery Rd, 77091

Drive-thru or walk-up site

Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1- 4 p.m.

Tues., Thur.: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 2- 6 p.m.

Drive-thru or walk-up site

Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1- 4 p.m.

Tues., Thurs.: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 2- 6 p.m.

Drive-thru or walk-up site

Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1- 4 p.m.

Tues., Thurs.: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 2- 6 p.m.

Drive-thru site

Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Tues., Thurs.: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Curative walk-up testing kiosks

-- Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Beltway South

11601 S Sam Houston Pkwy, 77089

1209 James St., 77009

6160 Highway 6 North, 77084

111 Fallbrook Dr., 77038

5700 Eastex Fwy., 77026

11555 Westpark Dr., 77082

10955 FM 1960 West, 77070

5645 Beechnut, 77096

11612 Memorial Dr., 77024

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

6000 Hermann Park Dr., 77030

1238 Uvalde Rd., 77015

10225 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77075

1523 Little York Rd. 77093

9529 Westheimer, 77063

201 Girard St., 77002

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

1300 Richmond Ave.

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

1300 W. Mount Houston Rd., 77038

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

United Memorial Medical Center

-- The sites do not require appointments and operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Houston Community College - Southeast Campus

6815 Rustic, St., 77087

7500 Bellaire Blvd., 77036

510 W Tidwell Rd., 77091





Harris County COVID testing sites

-- You can register for a COVID-19 test at HCPHTX.org or call 832-927-7575. Read more here.

East Aldine - 2909 E Aldine Amphitheatre Drive Houston, TX 77039 | August 9 - 13: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; August 14: 8 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments Preferred, Walk-Ins Welcome

Lonestar College Cypress Center - 19710 Clay Road Katy, TX 77449 | August 9 - 13: 12 a.m to 7 p.m.; August 15: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Fort Bend County COVID testing sites

-- You must call (281) 633-7795 to schedule an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 at any of the Fort Bend County-sponsored locations. Read more here.

North Katy Annex - 22333 Grand Corner Dr, Katy | Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- 4520 Reading Rd, Rosenberg | Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5th Street Community Center - 3110 5th St, Stafford, 77477 | Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Montgomery County COVID testing sites

Montgomery County's COVID testing sites change daily. Click here to find a testing site near you.

Galveston County COVID testing sites

COVID testing for Galveston County residents is available by appointment only and free to the public.

County residents may schedule an appointment by calling 832-632-6731.

A government-issued form of identification will be required at the time of testing to verify residency.