'Please stop playing with this virus, y'all' | Bun B says his son has COVID-19

HOUSTON — Bun B and his wife are caring for their newborn granddaughter after their son tested positive for COVID-19.

The Houston rapper and activist posted the news on his Instagram page Wednesday.

"So many people wanna say COVID 19 is fake news," Bun B posted. "My son just tested positive."

Bun B was headed to Kentucky to meet Trae Truth and Mysonne but returned to Houston to help his wife take care of the 4-day-old baby.

"Please stop playing with this virus, y'all," he wrote. "I don't wanna lose my son, daughter-in-law, my newest granddaughter or any of my other grandkids."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott conceded Wednesday that Texas is facing a "massive outbreak" as new case numbers soared to a record 5,551.

Abbott said some new local restrictions may be necessary.

In Houston, ICU beds at the Texas Medical Center are at 97 percent capacity and even backup beds on standby for surges could be full in two weeks.