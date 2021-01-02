Montgomery County opens COVID vaccine call center for those age 65 and up

Montgomery County residents who wish to register and have not already done so via the website are asked to call.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management opened a new call center on Monday morning to begin registering its 65 and older population for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The call center aims to help those who do not have internet access.

"Montgomery County residents who wish to register and have not already done so via our website are asked to call 936-523-3918 starting Monday morning at 8 a.m.," the county stated on its Facebook page.

Signing up online in Montgomery County