CVS this week will begin COVID vaccinations in-store in these Texas cities, including Houston

The registration and scheduling process is set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the company says.

HOUSTON — CVS Pharmacies across the country, including dozens in Texas, this week are set to begin offering the coronavirus vaccine in-store.

The chain will still be following the state’s COVID vaccine distribution guidelines, however, so you must be in group 1A or 1B.

Last week the company confirmed it would be offering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 70 of its Texas locations, including select stores in the Houston area. CVS said they are getting 38,000 doses.

And they aren’t the only pharmacy chain in Texas set to offer vaccinations. Read more about the other pharmacies, tap here.

This news comes following a White House announcement to streamline vaccination distribution by sending them directly to pharmacies.

In which Texas cities will CVS stores have COVID vaccine doses?

The company said it will first offer vaccinations at select stores in Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio and Waco. As more doses become available, more stores will offer the vaccinations.

How to register for a CVS COVID vaccination appointment

Again, know that CVS is following Texas's guidelines for vaccine distribution. As of early February, this means for now you must be in Phase 1A or Phase 1B. Also, as a reminder, Texas appointments won't become available for booking until Feb. 9 at the earliest, CVS says.