CVS this week will begin COVID vaccinations in-store in these Texas cities, including Houston

HOUSTON — CVS Pharmacies across the country, including dozens in Texas, this week are set to begin offering the coronavirus vaccine in-store.
The chain will still be following the state’s COVID vaccine distribution guidelines, however, so you must be in group 1A or 1B.
Last week the company confirmed it would be offering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 70 of its Texas locations, including select stores in the Houston area. CVS said they are getting 38,000 doses.
And they aren’t the only pharmacy chain in Texas set to offer vaccinations. Read more about the other pharmacies, tap here.
This news comes following a White House announcement to streamline vaccination distribution by sending them directly to pharmacies.
In which Texas cities will CVS stores have COVID vaccine doses?
The company said it will first offer vaccinations at select stores in Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio and Waco. As more doses become available, more stores will offer the vaccinations.
How to register for a CVS COVID vaccination appointment
Again, know that CVS is following Texas's guidelines for vaccine distribution. As of early February, this means for now you must be in Phase 1A or Phase 1B. Also, as a reminder, Texas appointments won't become available for booking until Feb. 9 at the earliest, CVS says.
"Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided."