Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough tests positive for COVID-19

The county judge also attended a commissioners court meeting the same day he tested positive.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic at this time, according to his chief of staff.

The county judge was tested for COVI just before he was to undergo surgery on his hip on Dec. 15. The following morning he was notified of the positive results.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report earlier this month when Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough was charged with driving while intoxicated.

The county judge did preside over a commissioners court meeting the same day he was initially tested. Video of the meeting showed a number of attendees were not wearing masks.

Judge Keough’s chief of staff said he notified anyone he had come in contact with on that Monday and Tuesday.

“As far as I know, no one who was in contact with him Monday (Dec. 14) and Tuesday (Dec. 15) have tested positive,” Jason Millsaps, chief of staff for Judge Keough, said in a statement Monday.

Millsaps also said their staff began exposure protocol for critical employees, which includes monitoring for symptoms, checking temperature and wearing a mask at all times.

He added that staff in the county judge’s office including have all tested negative.

Earlier this year, Judge Keough was charged with driving while intoxicated stemming from a three-car crash in The Woodlands on Sept. 10.

In the accident, Keough was involved in a wreck with a Montgomery County deputy constable and a third driver at the intersection of Blue Fox and Grogans Mill roads.

Keough was badly injured and needed surgery. The Montgomery County Pct. 5 deputy constable was hurt in the crash but was treated at a local hospital and released. The civilian driver was unhurt.

According to court records, Keough had Ambien – a sleeping medication – in his system the day of the accident. He told investigators that he was prescribed and was taking Ambien.