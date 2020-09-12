Montgomery Co. Judge Mark Keough responds to driving while intoxicated charge

Judge Keough was charged in connection with a three-vehicle crash in September.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has been charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with a three-car crash in The Woodlands.

Troopers said the judge lost control of his car and struck the civilian's car first, and then the deputy's vehicle was struck.

Keough was badly injured and needed surgery. The Montgomery County Pct. 5 deputy constable was hurt in the crash but was treated at a local hospital and released. The civilian driver was unhurt.

According to court records, Keough had Ambien – a sleeping medication – in his system the day of the accident. He told investigators that he was prescribed and was taking Ambien.

Keough responded by releasing a Facebook video Tuesday afternoon, saying the sleeping aid was legally prescribed and monitored by his doctor.

“I want to make it abundantly clear to you there was no alcohol present,” Keough said. “There were no illegal substances present at the time of the crash. The allegations are that my legally-prescribed and physician-monitored sleep aid was in my system at the time from the night before. According to the information I received, the sleep aid in my blood was within normal therapeutic levels and I assure you was taken according to my physician’s orders.”

