Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough hospitalized after car crash with deputy constable

Both were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to a post on the judge's official Facebook page.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough and a deputy constable are both in the hospital undergoing evaluation and treatment following an early-morning car wreck.

The judge's staff confirmed the news in a post on his official Facebook page on Thursday.

The judge and the deputy constable were in separate vehicles. Further details about the incident itself were not immediately released.

Keough's staff said the judge was stabilized but in a lot of pain.

You can read their full statement here:

"Earlier this morning Judge Keough was in a car accident. He’s currently undergoing evaluation at the hospital. He is stable and alert and understandably in pain. We don’t know the circumstances of the crash at this time.

The other vehicle was a deputy constable and he too is undergoing evaluation. We want to lift the Deputy Constable and his family up in prayers at this time.

Please keep the Judge and the deputy in your prayers at this time."