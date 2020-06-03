HOUSTON — In light of the recent confirmed coronavirus cases in the Houston area,some school districts are adjusting their attendance rules and most are putting in extra efforts to keep schools and buses sanitized.

Here's a breakdown of the steps major local school districts— like Cypress-Fairbanks, Houston and Fort Bend— are making to protect their communities from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

Cy-Fair ISD is in the process of installing wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers in each classroom, otherwise the district is continuing its normal routine of disinfecting campuses and buses daily with hospital-grade products.

Faculty and students are being encouraged to use proper hand washing techniques and to use hand sanitizer when soap and water isn't available.

Administrators are monitoring the situation and following guidelines issued by CDC officials and government medical experts.

The district is suspending perfect attendance rules for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Instead, perfect attendance recognition will be for Aug. 26 - March 5.

They're also suspending exam exemption criteria related to attendance for Spring 2020 exams.

CFISD is posting updates and other coronavirus-related information at this link .

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD is monitoring the situation closely as well as increasing its efforts to keep the campus disinfected. The custodial staff are disinfecting each campus daily with hospital-grade cleaning products in an effort to offset the spread of communicable illness. Administrators encourage parents to also take preventative measures, especially in light of it being cold and flu season.

The district said it is prepared to help parents who have concerns about their children’s health and the wellbeing of their families.

Houston ISD

Houston ISD has launched a special website with updates and information regarding coronavirus.

The website, HoustonISD.org/HealthAlerts will be updated as needed to provide the most current resources, including a parent fact sheet, FAQs, and links from supporting health agencies.

HISD is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Texas Department of Health and Human Services and Houston Health Department and continues to monitor information on COVID-19 to help keep students and staff members safe and up-to-date.

The district is continuing to follow its standard procedure for routine cleaning and disinfection of schools, with special emphasis placed on disinfection of door handles and other frequently touched areas. Custodial teams also are making sure all schools and buildings are properly stocked with needed supplies, including soap and paper towels.

Katy ISD

Katy ISD is considering adjustments to the high school final exam exemption requirements, but no formal announcements have been made.

Administrators remain in regular contact with government and health agencies and are following standard CDC guidelines for keeping campuses clean. That includes making sure sufficient soap and sanitizer supplies is available at all times.

Student absences related to the virus will be coded as excused.

New international students are being asked to contact their campus before visiting the school and finishing the enrollment process.

Klein ISD

Klein ISD has moved to a Level 2 response to the coronavirus threats which includes the following protocals:

Continue to monitor attendance and communicate with Harris County Public Health Department

Ramp up cleaning efforts to expand to cleaning less frequently used areas in addition to common areas

Potentially limit all unnecessary travel

Potentially limit large gatherings to only essential events or consider postponing essential events

Potentially limit/restrict outside visitors and guests

Potentially restrict outside food deliveries to facilities

Communicate to families to keep sick children home

Communicate to staff to stay home if sick

Develop contingency plans and review Business Continuation Plan

Pearland ISD

Pearland ISD is making changes to its attendance policy for the rest of the school year.

Administrators notified parents and students that the district will suspend perfect attendance rules for the rest of the school year. Students will be recognized for perfect attendance if they didn’t miss a day from the August 15 through March 2.

Pearland ISD will also suspend criteria for exam exemptions related to attendance for Spring 2020. All other campus criteria will apply.

