HOUSTON — Weekends in Houston just aren't the same.

As residents continue to practice social distancing, many local hangout spots and popular venues have been temporarily closed to protect residents and to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

If you're looking for major event cancellations, click here.

From public parks to arts institutions, here's a list of closed venues throughout the greater Houston area in alphabetical order:

Alley Theatre has canceled all performances, events, camps and classes. Patrons who have already purchased tickets to canceled performances may transfer their tickets to a donation, exchange them or ask for a refund by calling the box office at (713) 220-5700 or e-mailing boxoffice@alleytheatre.org.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands has canceled or postponed all concerts and events. Fans can still get information and their questions answered by emailing info@woodlandscenter.org. List of canceled events here.

Discovery Green Conservancy has canceled, or postponed, all in-person events scheduled through May 15. Click here for the virtual event schedule.

The Roller Rink is closed for the season.

The Lake House restaurant is also closed.

The Grove will only be offering limited to-go and delivery options for downtown Houston residents only at this time.

The Ensemble Theatre has canceled the reminder of its 2019-2020 season and its annual black-tie fundraising gala, which is normally held in August. Click here for more Information.

City of Galveston public beaches. All beach park public service amenities will be closed starting March 19, 2020. This will include amenities at East Beach, Stewart Beach, Seawall Urban Park, Dellanera RV Park and Seawolf Park. Read more here.

Hobby Center has closed Sarofim Hall and Zilkha Hall until April 2.

Houston Public Library has suspended service, events and programs at all locations until further notice.

Houston Children’s Museum is closed through April 30. The museum is offering a series of virtual learning opportunities. Read more here.

Houston Zoo is closed until April 30. The museum is offering a series of virtual learning opportunities as well as providing activities on its social media channels. Read more here.

The Health Museum Houston is closed until further notice. For questions, updates, or if you have already purchased a ticket or class and would like to donate it or request a refund, contact us at info@thehealthmuseum.org.

The Lone Star Flight Museum is closed until further notice. LSFM Virtual Visits is available.

Museum staff are also sharing historic photos, how-to videos, tours and contest on its Facebook or Instagram pages.

Miller Outdoor Theatre has closed postponed all scheduled performance until the end of May.

Moody Gardens has closed all attractions until further notice. Updates available here.

The Moody Gardens Hotel is closed until June 1. Reservations can be made beyond that dates.

is closed until June 1. Reservations can be made beyond that dates. Moody Gardens Golf Course is closed until further notice.

River Oaks Theatre is closed until further notice.

Space Center Houston is closed until further notice.

Theatre Under The Stars has postponed or cancelled most programming through July 2020. The TUTS Gala 2020 has been postponed to the fall.

At this time, summer camps for both the Humphreys School and The River will go on as planned.

