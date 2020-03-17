HOUSTON — Houston Children’s Museum may be closed for the time being, but they’re not going to let coronavirus stop the learning fun for children stuck at home.

The museum announced Monday it will be streaming daily virtual learning programs. Houston ISD, Fort Bend ISD and other large local school districts will be closed for at least several weeks as school officials continue to monitor outbreak. Here's a full list of school closures.

Daily Virtual Learning - Streaming Schedule:

10:15 a.m. O Wow Moment on Facebook.

11:15 a.m. Story Time (English) sponsored by Phillips 66 on Instagram.

12:15 p.m. Educator Moment on Facebook or Instagram.

1:15 p.m. Story Time (Spanish) sponsored by Phillips 66 on Instagram.

3:15 p.m. Toddler Time sponsored by McGovern Foundation on YouTube.

You can find these materials on their Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel.

They’re also sharing experiments, activity ideas and inside-looks at their exhibits on their social media platforms.

In this YouTube video, Mr. Keith gives a fun lesson on building paper airplanes.

Houston Children’s Museum and its sister-location Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center are closed to the public until April as officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak.

