HOUSTON — The effects of COVID-19 is being felt here in the Houston area. Mayor Sylvester Turner declared a public health emergency and shut down the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. It's one of several events that won't go on as planned.

What may be the biggest event every year in Houston won't continue this year. On Wednesday, March 11, city and county officials announced that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will not continue this year.

Tour de Houston canceled

The Tour de Houston, which was supposed to take place Sunday, March 15, is postponed until further notice. You can keep tabs on this event here.

Texas Children's Hospital fun runs canceled

Texas Children's Hospital announced online that their fun runs Saturday, April 4 at Texas Children's Hospital West Campus and Saturday, May 2 at Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands are all canceled. Get the latest on that cancellation here.

Run for the Rose

The Run for the Rose, which was scheduled for March 29 at the University of Houston, has been postponed. Event organizers are trying to reschedule it for April. Watch for updates on the official website.

Journey of Hope 40th Anniversary celebration

The Fort Bend Women's Center Journey of Hope 40th celebration has been postponed to November 14 Updates will be posted here.

School closures/changes

Houston-area schools are making adjustments because of the spread of COVID-19. Here are the changes we know of right now.

