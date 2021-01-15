2,600 COVID vaccination appointments at Minute Maid booked up in under 20 minutes

The City of Houston opened its registration portal to the public on Friday morning.

HOUSTON — Update: the City of Houston says the Jan. 15 registration portal is now closed after all 2,600 new appointments that were available were quickly booked.

The registration process opened at 10 a.m. Friday at this link.

Residents are advised to keep an eye on the city health department's Twitter account here, even if you don't have a Twitter account, for future vaccination appointments: @HoustonHealth

Minute Maid serving as a coronavirus vaccination site

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced yesterday that Minute Maid Park will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination mega site Saturday, Jan. 16 for people who have a scheduled appointment.

The mayor said the Houston Health Department is contacting people who have appointments to inform them of the new location.

Health officials said appointments are based on vaccine availability, and current appointments may be adjusted based on the department’s allotment.

More information on the 2nd vaccination mega site at Minute Maid Park from the City of Houston:

The Houston Health Department and Astros Foundation are partnering for a second COVID-19 vaccination mega site at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, January 16, by appointment only.

The department plans to vaccinate approximately 5,000 people, through 2,400 pre-scheduled appointments and 2,600 new appointments.

People who meet Phase 1A or Phase 1B of the state’s criteria can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 (direct link: http://bit.ly/MMPvaxx011620) starting at 10 a.m. on Friday to schedule the new appointment slots. The online appointment portal will close once the slots are filled.

Saturday's mega site is for the first dose of vaccine. People who receive their first dose from the health department will be contacted and provided information about where to schedule their second dose within the appropriate timeframe.

People should arrive no earlier than 15-minutes before their appointment time to ensure site efficiency and reduce wait times. It's important for people to park in lots A or B to begin the registration process. Minute Maid Park's home plate entrance will be used for the clinic.

The health department started administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the general public who quality under Phase 1A or Phase 1B of the state's guidelines on January 2.

On Thursday, the health department received an additional 8,200 doses of vaccine, bringing its total to 30,350.

As of Thursday, the department administered a total of 18,658 doses at locations including Minute Maid Park, Bayou City Event Center, its Northside, La Nueva Casa de Amigos, Sharpstown and Sunnyside health centers, the JW Peavy Senior Center, and its Acres Homes, Hiram Clarke and Magnolia multi-service centers.

The department also transferred a total of 1,900 doses to other providers.

The health department will announce additional vaccination opportunities at its health centers, multi-service centers, community locations and via mobile units as supply increases.

Appointments are based on vaccine availability, and current appointments may be adjusted based on the department’s allotment.

Many medical providers offer vaccine based on availability. People who qualify should contact their medical provider or use the Texas Department of State Health Services' online map to find and call vaccine providers.

Information about COVID-19 vaccines is available on HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.