Life after COVID | 24-year-old Crosby dad dealing with effects 7 months after contacting the virus

"It turned my life all around. Completely," said Colby Vondenstein, 24, of contracting COVID-19. "So don't do yours. Don’t let it take your life too."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Seven months after contracting COVID-19, Colby Vondenstein continues to wear a mask while out in public. The 24-year-old Crosby husband and father of three is fully vaccinated from the disease that nearly killed him.

“Some people don't believe in it,” said Vondenstein of the COVID-19 global pandemic. “I'll be honest with you. I didn't think it was that serious until I got it.”

Vondenstein contracted COVID while celebrating Christmas Eve with his family. The family live in close proximity to each other. Vondenstein says his entire family got sick. Everyone but Vondenstein recovered.

He was on a ventilator by January.

In March, a machine helped him take his first steps since getting sick. A double lung and kidney transplant, which is a rare surgery, saved his life. A team of healthcare workers at Houston Methodist Hospital took good care of Vondenstein until he was rehabilitated enough to be released from the Texas Medical Center hospital in May.

“I’m completely deaf in my left ear,” said Vondenstein of the effects of disease. “Some days I get tired faster than others.”

He says his voice will never recover. His vision has weakened to the point he must wear eyeglasses. The 24-year-old can’t be around smoke or eat certain foods that interact with the 50 different pills he takes daily. Air and water in his home must be purified, and the father cannot return to work at a chemical plant. He’s now considering college.

“I can actually go upstairs now, so that's a big step,” said the man who’s received prayers, support and well wishes from people all over the country. “Appreciate every single one of those prayers because they worked. I’m here today.”

Which is why even though masks are optional in Texas, Vondenstein doesn’t leave home without one.

“Oh, I would take it seriously. It turned my life all around. Completely," he said.