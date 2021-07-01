Mayor Turner addresses COVID-19 response, vaccine distribution | Stream at 3 p.m.

The mayor’s update comes on the same day the first known case of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Houston area.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner is scheduled to hold an update on the COVID-19 response and the distribution of the vaccine in Houston.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

You can stream the press conference in the player above or on KHOU 11’s YouTube channel.

Public health officials said this is the first known case of the variant in the State of Texas.

The infected person was reported to be a man between 30 and 40 years old who lives on the county's southwest side. He has no history of travel, which suggests there could be community spread.

On Wednesday, Turner said members of the city’s health department, police department and special events office were working to set up another public COVID-19 vaccination site.

“It’s my hope that we can set up a supersite on this coming Saturday,” Turner said.

Turner also told council members he’s hoping to eventually use mobile clinics and even vaccinate some people at their homes. However, he said those ideas all depend on more vaccine doses arriving from the state.