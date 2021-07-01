VERIFY: Here's how COVID-19 vaccines are being scheduled through medical providers

St. Luke’s Health and Memorial Hermann confirm they are using emails to contact people who qualify to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

HOUSTON — People are getting emails and texts from medical providers to schedule appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A few people asked the VERIFY team to find out whether the notifications are legitimate or a scam.

They asked specifically about messages from St. Luke’s Health, Memorial Hermann and Houston Methodist.

Our sources for this are the three medical groups.

St. Luke’s Health and Memorial Hermann confirm they are using emails to contact people who qualify to get the vaccine.

“We will not pre-schedule vaccines until we have received allocations from the state," St Luke’s Health said. "The SignUpGenius link referenced was created to support our efforts to administer vaccines to vulnerable frontline workers, including EMS personnel and other first responders in Montgomery County. The sign-up form was intended for first responders and not for the general public.”

Memorial Hermann said it is offering the vaccine to established patients, 65 years of age and older, who have had an office visit with a physician in its medical group within the last two years.

Houston Methodist is contacting patients by email and text messages. However, there is a warning: only eligible patients will be vaccinated.

So we can verify these local medical providers are sending emails and text messages to notify eligible patients.