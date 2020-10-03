HOUSTON — Several Houston ISD employees are under quarantine in connection with COVID-19.

The district said the employees recently traveled to a country on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel warning list or they’re close to someone who did.

The district has not specified whether these are teachers or staffers.

Right now, they have no confirmed cases of the coronavirus. However, just to be safe, they’ve asked 14 people to self-quarantine.

Which schools that were directly impacted has not been released, but the district said they’ll let us know if they test positive for the virus.

In the meantime, HISD said those schools will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization which includes fogging all classrooms with a CDC recommended disinfectant.

As for the schools that aren’t directly impacted, the district said they are still being cleaned and disinfected, including the school buses.

This comes just a day after the teachers union called on the district to develop a plan to deal with any potential school closures. It doesn’t want sick time to be used if teachers are forced to stay home.

We’re still waiting to hear back from HISD about that concern.

