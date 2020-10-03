HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County has launched a call center resource for unincorporated Harris County residents who do not have access to healthcare and are looking to visit a doctor due to coronavirus-related care.

The call center, called “Ask My Nurse,” will help patients assess symptoms assessments and refer patients to appropriate level of care in a clinical setting.

Residents in need of this service can call the line at 713-634-1110 from 9AM to 7PM, seven days a week. Nurses will be available to provide care in both English and Spanish.

“Coronavirus does not discriminate between those who have access to health care and those that do not,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “We’re leaning forward on addressing this challenge by using every tool we have available to slow and mitigate the impact of this virus. As part of our response, we must fill gaps to ensure that concerns about access to care do not prevent folks who may need care from coming forward and being screened, monitored, and tested if necessary.”

Harris County also has staff available to answer all your questions about the coronavirus.

You can call 832-393-4220 to speak to department staff and obtain information about the disease or get your questions answered.

