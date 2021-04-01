HISD nurses, first responders getting COVID vaccine, teachers still waiting

HOUSTON — Some Houston Independent School District employees are getting the COVID-19 vaccine while others are still waiting for their turn.
The district said nurses and first responders are currently receiving the vaccine. HISD said it's looking into ways to make the vaccine available to other groups, including teachers.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is optional.
The district also said it started providing free rapid COVID-19 tests at all campuses on Monday. The tests are administered using a nasal swab.