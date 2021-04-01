x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Coronavirus

HISD nurses, first responders getting COVID vaccine, teachers still waiting

The district said some employees are currently getting the vaccine while others are still waiting.

HOUSTON — Some Houston Independent School District employees are getting the COVID-19 vaccine while others are still waiting for their turn.

The district said nurses and first responders are currently receiving the vaccine. HISD said it's looking into ways to make the vaccine available to other groups, including teachers.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is optional.

The district also said it started providing free rapid COVID-19 tests at all campuses on Monday. The tests are administered using a nasal swab.

Related Articles