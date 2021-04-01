City of Houston launches COVID-19 vaccine registration site

You can now schedule an appointment through the city two different ways -- by phone or by going online.

HOUSTON — The city of Houston now has an online registration for people in high-risk groups to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Through the website, those who are eligible can schedule an appointment. Right now, the only people authorized for vaccination are residents in Phase 1A and 1B. 1A includes frontline healthcare workers and first responders who haven’t received the vaccine yet. Phase 1B is for people 65 and older and -- for the Moderna vaccine, which is what the city is using -- people ages 16 and older with at least one chronic medial condition putting them at risk for severe illness or death.

Appointments can also be made through the health department's COVID-19 call center. That number is 832-393-4220. The call center is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hours extended until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

People will get the time and location for the vaccination when they register.

Information about COVID-19 vaccines, including safety and efficacy, is available online on the COVID-19 Vaccine page of HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.

As more and more doses arrive in Houston, the city will ramp up vaccinations.

Who is in Phase 1A and 1B in Texas?

Phase 1A includes frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

According to the DSHS, Texans in Phase 1B may begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine immediately. Phase 1B includes: