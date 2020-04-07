Harris County restricts outdoor gathers of 10+ people through Aug. 26

Gov. Abbott's state mask order is still in effect and should be adhered to, Judge Hidalgo says.

HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published July 3. It explains how to keep your mask or facial covering clean.*

Outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited through Aug. 26, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in an order issued Friday.

It follows an order Gov. Greg Abbott issued Thursday requiring all Texans residing in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases to wear a face mask while in a commercial space or public buildings or when in an outdoor setting that does not allow for 6 feet of physical distancing.

It also coincides with the Harris County Commissioners Court's extension of the county's disaster declaration through Aug. 26, in which Hidalgo ordered all businesses in the county to require employees and customers to wear face coverings.

Under Hidalgo's Friday order, outdoor gatherings and activities where more than 10 people will be present are not allowed.

Gatherings for real estate sales at the Bayou City Event Center are prohibited.

Independence Day Weekend

Fireworks displays that were permitted in Unincorporated Harris County AND are viewed from inside a motor vehicle are permitted.

Fireworks displays/gathering with more than 100 people being viewed from OUTSIDE a motor vehicle are PROHIBITED.

Exceptions to the Order

Certain outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are still allowed, including:

Religious services

Local government operations

Child care services

Youth camps

Recreational sports programs for youths and adults

Professional, collegiate, or similar sporting events

Swimming pools

Water parks

Museums and libraries

Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities

Rodeos and equestrian events

Amusement parks, each as described in and with all limitations imposed by Executive Order GA-28

Wear a mask, maintain social distance

Hidalgo's office reminds residents that "wearing a face covering, maintaining six feet (of) social distancing and hand washing remain important steps to slowing the spread of the virus."

To report violations of this order, click here or call 832-839-6941.