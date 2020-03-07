HFD considering closing stations for Fourth of July weekend after more than 230 firefighters quarantined

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association said the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the problems of the already understaffed Houston Fire Department.

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is considering putting trucks out of service and temporarily closing fire stations during Fourth of July weekend due to a shortage in firefighters.

More than 230 HFD firefighters are in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, according to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.

The HPFFA said that the pandemic amplifies the issues of the already short-staffed Fire Department.

HPFFA said if the department orders service reductions, incident response times will likely increase, and fire and EMS service outages will occur throughout the city.

"Houstonians need to know this: We will answer their calls no matter what, but HFD is at a breaking point – and has been for a long time," said HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton.

Lancton said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a serious challenge for HFD.

Just last week, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said the department has seen a 140 percent increase in firefighters needing to quarantine because of the exposure to COVID-19 patients while on duty.

The number of coronavirus cases in Harris County surged in the month of June prompting Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to move the county and city to the "highest possible threat level" for COVID-19.