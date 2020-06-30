Watch Live: Harris Co. commissioners meet as disaster declaration, mask order are set to expire

Without extending the disaster declaration, the current mask order could end at midnight tonight.

HOUSTON — All businesses in Harris County currently must require employees and customers to wear face coverings after an order was signed by County Judge Lina Hidalgo earlier this month.

But the order is based on a disaster declaration in Harris County that is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

The Harris County Commissioners Court is expected to discuss and vote on the disaster declaration extension at its weekly 10 a.m. meeting today, and that would allow the extension of the mask order as well.

Watch the regularly scheduled, weekly meeting live above

Businesses that don’t comply with the order could face up to a $1,000 fine, though Hidalgo previously said the main focus is education and not fines. Customers 10 years and older must wear masks, though individuals aren’t subject to any fines for not wearing one.