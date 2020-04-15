Great news! Patton Village police officer home after 5 weeks in the hospital with coronavirus

The officer was discharged after a hard-fought, touch-and-go battle with COVID-19.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — After more than five weeks in the hospital, a Patton Village police officer is finally home.

Doctor and nurses from CHI St. Luke’s in Montgomery County lined up to applaud as he walked out of the hospital.

Patton Village Police Officer Chris Hernandez was admitted to the hospital on March 8 with severe flu-like symptoms. He was the first positive COVID-19 patient in Montgomery County.

He was hospitalized about a week after attending the Houston BBQ Cookoff and was the first known case of community spread in the area.

The officer spent weeks on a ventilator in critical condition.

The hospital said Hernandez was treated with a therapy known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO.

ECMO works by helping oxygenate blood outside the body so blood doesn't need to transfer through damaged or filled lungs, the hospital said. Instead, tubes carry blood from the body to an external artificial lung that removes carbon dioxide and adds oxygen, at which point an artificial heart pumps the blood back into the body.

They added that this was the first COVID-19 case in Texas treated with ECMO.

It was touch-and-go for a while, but he was upgraded to fair condition on April 1.

On Wednesday, he was able to walk out on his own.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for every single one of you," Hernandez told hospital staff at his sendoff. "You guys saved my life. I know God had everybody in the right place and I came to the right facility and he empowered you guys to make all the right choices.”

Dozens of other first responders in our area are also being treated for COVID-19.

At least two of them, an HCSO deputy and an HPD officer, were in critical condition, at last word.

