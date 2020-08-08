City of Galveston to begin accepting applications for rental assistance Monday, Aug. 10

The city will accept applications from Monday, Aug. 10 until Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.

GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston will begin accepting applications Monday for a rental assistance program to help those who have faced financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has federal funding available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for low-to-moderate income individuals and families in the form of three months rental assistance.

For qualifying residents, the program pays up to 100 percent on expenses related to rent, security deposits and utility bills. Eligibility is based on household income, with the qualifying income limits included below.

Rental Assistance, Utility Assistance & Security Deposit

The city of Galveston has funding available to provide three months of rental, security deposit and/or utility assistance to households that have experienced financial hardship because of reduction or loss of income due to COVID-19.

Under the ST-TBRA program, the city can assist households with up to 100% of the payment for rent, security deposits and utility bills. This program does allow for the payment of back rent and utilities originally due on or after June 1, 2020.

Who is Eligible?

To receive ST-TBRA funds, applicant:

Must be able to document financial impact due to the loss of income or job after March 13, 2020

Must be a legal resident/citizen of the United States

Must live in Galveston City

Have income at or below HUD-specified income limits

2020 HUD HOME Income Limits

Person - $44,150

2 Persons - $50,450

3 Persons - $56,750

4 Persons - $63,050

5 Persons - $68,100

6 Persons - $73,150

7 Persons - $78,200

8 Persons - $83,250

Other restrictions do apply.

Applicant Selection Process

Applicants must complete a ST-TBRA Application during the period of Aug. 10 through Aug.19. Interested applicants may:

· Download the application online or

· Call (409) 797-3820 to complete the application over the phone

All applications must be submitted to their office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. Completed applications can be emailed to TBRAprogram@galvestontx.gov.

Applications will be placed in a lottery drawing and pulled on Aug. 20. City Staff will contact the applicants whose names are pulled to proceed in the process and submit a full application with the required documentation.