Galveston beaches set to reopen Friday

GALVESTON, Texas — On Monday, Galveston beaches opened with restrictions, but on Friday those restrictions will be lifted.
Starting May 1, Galveston beaches will be open all day every day, albeit with social distancing recommendations in place. On Monday, Galveston's beaches were opened to the public, but only from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.
Galveston hotels and short-term rental properties within the city of Galveston will no longer have restrictions on non-essential guests.
Charter fishing operations will be allowed to resume and fishing piers will be allowed to open.
Also, all retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters within the city of Galveston are allowed to reopen Friday with their capacity limited to 25%.
Museums and libraries are also allowed to reopen but hands-on exhibits must remain closed.
All must follow social distancing requirements.
As soon as May 18, the city of Galveston said it could start opening bars, gyms, hair salons and barbershops.
RELATED: Galveston's beaches are open again, but here's what you need to know before you rush to the island
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.