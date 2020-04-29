Galveston beaches set to reopen Friday

Public officials said the beaches would be open all day, seven days a week.

GALVESTON, Texas — On Monday, Galveston beaches opened with restrictions, but on Friday those restrictions will be lifted.

Starting May 1, Galveston beaches will be open all day every day, albeit with social distancing recommendations in place. On Monday, Galveston's beaches were opened to the public, but only from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Galveston hotels and short-term rental properties within the city of Galveston will no longer have restrictions on non-essential guests.

Charter fishing operations will be allowed to resume and fishing piers will be allowed to open.

Also, all retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters within the city of Galveston are allowed to reopen Friday with their capacity limited to 25%.

Museums and libraries are also allowed to reopen but hands-on exhibits must remain closed.

All must follow social distancing requirements.

As soon as May 18, the city of Galveston said it could start opening bars, gyms, hair salons and barbershops.

