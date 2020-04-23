Galveston beaches to partially reopen Monday but only for a few hours a day

HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on April 21.
Public beaches in Galveston will partially reopen Monday but only for pedestrians and people exercising -- and only for a few hours a day.
The Galveston City Council voted Thursday to open public beaches in the morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
People will be allowed to surf, swim, wade fish, and access the rock groins during these hours only. However, setting up chairs, tents or beach picnics is not allowed.
Access to the beach will be closed during all other hours, and violation of this is a Class C misdemeanor and will carry a $500 fine.
Vehicular traffic will not be allowed.
Social distancing rules will be enforced.
The vote to partially reopen the beaches was 4-3.
