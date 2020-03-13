FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Three additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Fort Bend County.

Health & Human Services says there are now 9 total cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County.

Officials said the three cases are:

A man in his 40s with a history of international travel and exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad. They said experienced moderate flu-like symptoms which have resolved and is in isolation at home.

A woman in her 50s with a history of international travel who experienced mild symptoms which have resolved. They said she is in isolation home.

A man in his 70s with history of international travel. They said he was hospitalized and discharged in good condition and is recovering in isolation at home.

Officials are awaiting confirmation on these cases from the CDC. They said the CDC has confirmed 2 of the county’s previous cases, including a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.

