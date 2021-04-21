‘COVID’s an absolute monster’ | FBCSO detective who spent weeks in ICU urges others to get vaccinated

“They describe it as a miracle … I keep saying God's got some other purpose for me,” Detective Kevin White said after nearly dying from COVID-19.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — After more than two months battling COVID-19, a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detective got to go home Wednesday.

Detective Kevin White spent several weeks in the ICU and doctors gave him less than a 30% chance of surviving.

White credits those doctors and nurses – and prayer -- with saving his life.

“I never thought I'd walk out of this place under my own power. They're miracle workers. There's no doubt about it,” White said. “I keep saying God's got some other purpose for me.”

Fellow deputies saluted White when he walked out of the Encompass Health rehab center and staff members cheered.

The detective thought he had a cold when he started feeling bad after the February snowstorm. By the time he went to the hospital, he was in bad shape.

White said everything after that is a blur, but he remembers feeling delusional the first week he was in a coma.

“COVID's an absolute monster. I'm still dealing with after-effects,” White said.

He’s weak and struggling with COVID fatigue, but doctors say the effects could linger for months.

“I'm determined I'm gonna get back to full use. One of my goals, next year's our 40th, and we're gonna dance,” White said, referring to his wedding anniversary.

He has a message for people who are hesitant to get a COVID vaccination.

“You gotta listen to the experts. I mean, we take vaccines for everything else. It's better than being where I am.”