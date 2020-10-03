HOUSTON — The City of Houston has asked 35 travelers to self-quarantine for two weeks after coming back from a trip to Egypt planned by the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

The trip was planned 12 to 18 months ago by the museum, and the group, including two staff members, were in Egypt from Feb. 24 through March 9.

The museum said when they learned about the six confirmed coronavirus patients in the Houston area, they immediately contacted the travelers in Egypt and kept them informed about what was happening and what precautions to take.

“We touched base with them daily during the remainder of the trip and asked them to check their temperatures daily and keep us informed of any concerns,” the museum wrote in a statement. “Their safety is of utmost importance to us”

The group went to tour Egypt's famed museums and ancient sites. According to the museum's website, the group visited Aswan, Luxor and Cairo.

The staff members and volunteers on the trip have been prohibited to come back to work.

