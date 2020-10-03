HOUSTON — We're continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area as well as big headlines from across the country and around the world:

MARCH 10 6:42 a.m. — Global stock markets are rebounding from record-setting declines. Sentiment was helped somewhat after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would ask for a tax cut and other steps to ease the pain of the spreading coronavirus outbreak. The gains follow the biggest one-day drop for Wall Street and many European indexes since the 2008 financial crisis.

MARCH 10 5:37 a.m. — Pearl Jam says its postponing the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Read more here.

MARCH 10 4:37 a.m. — Xi visits virus' epicenter as fears of recession grip world. China’s president visited the center of the virus outbreak as Italy begins a sweeping travel ban and people worldwide brace for the possibility of recession. President Xi Jinping’s trip to Wuhan came as parts of his country are returning to normalcy, and is a sign that the threat is diminishing in China as the virus spreads west.

MARCH 10 4:29 a.m. — About 2,000 on virus-hit cruise ship still await disembarkation. Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the novel coronavirus are waiting anxiously Tuesday for their chance to leave the vessel, even if means being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine. After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the Grand Princess docked Monday in Oakland with some 3,500 passengers and crew aboard. Several hundred were released from the ship, including some requiring hospital care and a group of Canadians who were flying home.

MARCH 10 3:20 a.m. — A lot of people stand to lose if Olympics are canceled by coronavirus. For now, the International Olympic Committee says the games are on, but depending on how well contained the threat is 4 1/2 months from now when the Games are supposed to open, that could change. Read more here.

MARCH 10 12:21 a.m. — Pre-market trading shows Wall Street is set to open with at least a partial bounce back from Monday's 2,000-point Dow Jones selloff -- the largest point drop in history. It comes after President Donald Trump announced efforts aimed at stabilizing economic concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.

MARCH 9 10:56 p.m. — The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals may need to be postponed to October due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, according to multiple reports. If they can't, they may be canceled. Read more here.

MARCH 9 8:48 p.m. — A Dell employee returning to India from Austin, Texas, has tested positive for the coronavirus, KVUE confirmed Monday. Read more here.

MARCH 9 6:48 p.m. — On-going: Rice canceled in-person classes and undergrad teaching labs this week amid concerns about the coronavirus. The campus remains open and scheduled events with fewer than 100 people are still happening. Tap here for the latest from Rice.

MARCH 9 6:39 p.m. — Senator Sanders goes after President Trump over coronavirus: "Donald Trump does not have a natural ability to understand the coronavirus, and his reckless statements are confusing people in this country and all over the world," Sanders said at a roundtable discussion on Monday. "This is going to impact economies all over the world. And I think this is, obviously, a difficult issue. But it would certainly help if the world and the people of our own country had confidence that the administration of the United States of America, that our government, was making decisions based on science."

MARCH 9 6:36 p.m. — Update from HISD: Out of an abundance of caution, the Houston Independent School District said several individuals have been placed on a 14-day self-quarantine. The district did not specify if these individuals are teachers, administrators or students, but said the individuals either recently returned from a country on the CDC travel warning list or they are closely related to someone who did. Read more updates here.

MARCH 9 5:15 p.m. — 'Kind of like walking on the moon': Grand Princess passenger from Texas talks about unprecedented situation off the coast of California. Kathleen Reed is one of eight people from Granbury and one of the 3,500-or-so passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, which had been circling off the coast of California for days. The reason? COVID-19. Read/watch the full story here.

MARCH 9 4:05 p.m. — Because cancer patients are uniquely vulnerable to coronavirus, MD Anderson Cancer Center is screening patients and visitors and limiting visitation. View the latest hospital policies here.

MARCH 9 1:45 p.m. — Houston-area education unions are calling on districts to take all the necessary steps to combat the coronavirus. On Monday, several unions, including a custodial union, asked the Houston Independent School District for extra time in sanitizing classrooms and school buses to fight off the spread of the virus. Read more here.

