17 COVID-19 cases reported at long-term care facility in Richmond

Long-term facility residents are at high risk for infection, serious illness, and death from COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Credit: KHOU

RICHMOND, Texas — A long-term care facility in Richmond has reported 17 COVID-19 cases, according to the City of Richmond.

All residents, healthcare professionals and staff at the Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center will be tested on Thursday, July 23.

The facility in the 1100 block of Golfview Drive 

The city says it’s working with the Texas Health Department and Texas Department of Emergency Management to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the Fort Bend County city.

Check back for more on this developing story.

